Caas Capital Management LP Invests $6.91 Million in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFAQU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000.

Shares of AFAQU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

