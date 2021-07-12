Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.13% of Cabot worth $92,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

