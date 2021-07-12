CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. 3,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get CAE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -258.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.