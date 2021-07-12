Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

