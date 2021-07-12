Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

