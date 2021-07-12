Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,260.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($42.59), with a volume of 19357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,095.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider William Wyatt acquired 397 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

