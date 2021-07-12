Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00.

Shares of NYSE TRHC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 144,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,476. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.