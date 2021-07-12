Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.133 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.