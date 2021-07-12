CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 22,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 150,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

CannaGrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.