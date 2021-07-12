Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.76 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

