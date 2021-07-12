Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $789,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

