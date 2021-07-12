Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.97. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.76 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.