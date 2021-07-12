Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 419,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.96% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $91,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

