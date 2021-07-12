Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus Sells 14,595 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95.
NYSE CFFN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. 678,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,815. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.
About Capitol Federal Financial
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.