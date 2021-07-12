Caption Management LLC Acquires 20,936 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 252.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.05% of Allakos worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,582.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,711 shares of company stock worth $10,930,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

