Caption Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Groupon stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
