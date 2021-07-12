Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,000 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

