Caption Management LLC Buys 65,468 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 204,587.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.