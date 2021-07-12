Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $174.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.79 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

