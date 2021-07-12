Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 83,000 ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.12% of ADC Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.