Caption Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

GRUB stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

