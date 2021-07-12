Caption Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Caption Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,598 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MasTec worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MasTec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

