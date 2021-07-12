Caption Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 157.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.16% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,309,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

