Caption Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

