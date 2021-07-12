Caption Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

