Caption Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

SPLK stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,532. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

