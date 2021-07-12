Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The RealReal by 8,629.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 143,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.