Caption Management LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 185,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

