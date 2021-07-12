Caption Management LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caption Management LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

CRM opened at $245.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

