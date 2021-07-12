Caption Management LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

