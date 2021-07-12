Caption Management LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.