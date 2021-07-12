Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 485,776 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $85,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after buying an additional 60,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $65.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

