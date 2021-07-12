Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 35,298 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

