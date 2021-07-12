Captrust Financial Advisors Has $65.18 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $65,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $392.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

