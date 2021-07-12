Captrust Financial Advisors Has $98.34 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

LOW stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.80 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

