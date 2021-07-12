Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $50,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

