Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $37,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Visa stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $463.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

