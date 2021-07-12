Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 19,495 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.52 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $118.29 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

