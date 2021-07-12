Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $176,597.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,140,604 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

