CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) CMO Sasha King Sells 12,435 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35.

Sasha King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71.

Shares of NYSE:CDNA traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. 337,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,422. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

