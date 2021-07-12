CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.