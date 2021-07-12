CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00.
Shares of CDNA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares.
CareDx Company Profile
