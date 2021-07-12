CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Insider Sells $805,900.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $952,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CDNA traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,422. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.