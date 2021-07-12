CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $59,439.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00899495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

