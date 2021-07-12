CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Sells $515,200.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $524,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $499,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $742,800.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,596. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

