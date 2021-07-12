CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Sells $742,800.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $742,800.00.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,945 shares.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.