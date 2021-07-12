CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Sells $742,800.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $742,800.00.
Shares of CARG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,945 shares.
CarGurus Company Profile
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.