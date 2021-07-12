CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Major Shareholder Langley Steinert Sells 27,005 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 27,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $680,796.05. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $819,432.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $851,774.22.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $795,175.86.

Shares of NYSE:CARG traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.87. 19,572 shares of the company traded hands.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

