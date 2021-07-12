CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $795,175.86 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $795,175.86. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $839,335.02.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. 12,613 shares of the company traded hands.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

