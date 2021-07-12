CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $819,432.30 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $819,432.30. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $851,774.22.

On Thursday, July 8th, Langley Steinert sold 27,005 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $680,796.05.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $795,175.86.

NYSE CARG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.87. 19,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.