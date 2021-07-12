CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading Down 4.1%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.97. 26,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,040,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $564.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

