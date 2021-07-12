Carol Denise Stott Sells 32,184 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12.
VRM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 59,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Vroom
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.